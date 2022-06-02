Sports Dept steps in to help SA cricketer Mondli Khumalo after attack in UK

Khumalo, a former SA U19 cricket fast bowler, was put into an induced coma after allegedly being severely assaulted outside a pub in Bridgwater on Saturday. He was reportedly celebrating a victory with his team when the incident took place.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has asked the Home Affairs Department to fast-track passport applications for the family of a South African cricketer who is in a critical condition after he was attacked following a cricket match in the United Kingdom.

Khumalo, a former SA U19 cricket fast bowler and in the UK for his first overseas stint as a professional for the North Petherton Cricket Club, was put into an induced coma after allegedly being severely assaulted outside a pub in Bridgwater on Saturday. He was reportedly celebrating a victory with the team when the incident took place.

The department said that it had approached the Department of Home Affairs after being alerted to Khumalo's situation by the KwaZulu-Natal Inland Cricket on Thursday morning. Minister Nathi Mthethwa also contacted Mondli Khumalo’s mother after hearing about the incident.

"The assistance of the South African High Commissioner’s office and that of Mondli’s manager was enlisted and the family members will be on their way to the United Kingdom soon," the department said in a statement.

"Minister Mthethwa wished Khumalo well and thanked the cricketing family and cricketers, including our own Kevin Pietersen, who initiated a crowdfunding drive to assist the family," the statement added.

Cricket South Africa has also promised to support the Khumalo family in any manner that may be required.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer, Kevin Pietersen, and current limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan have spearheaded a crowdfunding drive to assist Khumalo.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident.

Additional reporting by Mawanda Mateze.