Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence questions competency of forensic officer

The Pretoria High Court has been hearing cross-examination of the State's first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the murder case has questioned the competency of the forensic expert that processed the scene of Meyiwa’s murder.

Meyiwa was shot dead in the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus in 2014.

During his cross-examination, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, who was the first forensic police officer to arrive on the scene of the crime, told the court that after taking eight pictures of the crime scene where Meyiwa was killed, he stopped and called for help.

“If I see a case is a little bit challenging for me, I had to contact my duty officer and explain the crime scene to him and the seriousness of it and he contacted the crime scene management task team from the Gauteng province.”

He also told the court how he was directed where to take pictures by his senior, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu.

Lawyer for accused number five, Zandile Mshololo, has questioned Mosia’s capabilities: “With whatever you are trying, you have just told the court that you were less trained [and] you needed seniors to train you on how to retrieve exhibits from the crime scene. Is that what you are saying?”

He responded: “My decision of contacting the crime scene management is the reason why I did not further investigate.”