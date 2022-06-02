Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence questions competency of forensic officer
The Pretoria High Court has been hearing cross-examination of the State's first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia.
JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the murder case has questioned the competency of the forensic expert that processed the scene of Meyiwa’s murder.
Meyiwa was shot dead in the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus in 2014.
During his cross-examination, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, who was the first forensic police officer to arrive on the scene of the crime, told the court that after taking eight pictures of the crime scene where Meyiwa was killed, he stopped and called for help.
“If I see a case is a little bit challenging for me, I had to contact my duty officer and explain the crime scene to him and the seriousness of it and he contacted the crime scene management task team from the Gauteng province.”
He also told the court how he was directed where to take pictures by his senior, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu.
Lawyer for accused number five, Zandile Mshololo, has questioned Mosia’s capabilities: “With whatever you are trying, you have just told the court that you were less trained [and] you needed seniors to train you on how to retrieve exhibits from the crime scene. Is that what you are saying?”
He responded: “My decision of contacting the crime scene management is the reason why I did not further investigate.”
Mshololo also questioned how Mosia happened to miss a fragmented bullet on the kitchen counter while he took a picture of the door where the bullet bounced off just metres away from the counter.
“The very same spot that you omitted to investigate when you first arrived on the scene is where it is said that there is an exhibit that was recovered from that spot,” Mashololo said.
Mshololo also asked Mosia whether he found people in the house after it was cordoned off as a crime scene.
He responded: “I cannot be certain about some of my answers because this happened eight years ago.”
Mosia will return to the witness stand on Thursday for further cross-examination.