Sars strike: Nehawu, PSA not backing down on wage demands

JOHANNESBURG - The two unions involved in the strike at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) said that their members were still demanding a 12% salary hike and won’t give up the fight.

Two weeks ago, members marched to the Treasury in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum of demands and have been striking since.

Sars has since offered only 1.3%, saying that it does not have enough resources available to meet their demands.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association (PSA) said that their members were not backing down.

There have been a number of reports stating that members of the Nehawu have suspended their strike but the unions said that this was not true.

Sars said that members on strike should remember that the no work no pay rule applied, and should the strike persist, it would have to take measures to make sure operations continue.

Nehawu has responded to the statement, saying that it was aware of the regulations.

Spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi said that negotiations were taking place with Sars.

"As far, as we are concerned as Nehawu, everything is going according to what we wanted in that the strike is proceeding and we are still on picket lines and our members are quite clear on what they want," he said.

Nehawu said that it wanted nothing less than 12%.