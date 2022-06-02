SANParks CEO sacked after being found guilty of 6 charges

CEO Fundisile Mketeni has been under investigation since 2021 by independent lawyers appointed by SANParks.

JOHANNESBURG - SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni has been dismissed after being found guilty of six charges, including sexual harassment.

The probe relates to a complaint by a woman who was assaulted for allegedly refusing Mketeni's sexual advances.

The findings reveal that Mketeni embarrassed and damaged the name of SANParks, which is responsible for managing the country's national parks.