Ramaphosa informed of Fraser allegations, set to respond in due course

The former spy boss on Wednesday laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he has been informed about Arthur Fraser's allegations against him and would respond in due course.

Fraser claims that criminals broke into the president's Limpopo farm in 2020 and were caught with four million US dollars.

Fraser further alleges that the suspects were kidnapped, interrogated and paid off to keep silent.