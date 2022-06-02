Ramaphosa divested interests in Optimum prior to taking office - Glencore

Glencore states that Ramaphosa had no interest in the mine following the conclusion of the co-operation agreement and during the period when Optimum Coal Mine and Holdings were negotiating with Eskom regarding potential amendments to the coal supply agreement with Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - Mining company, Glencore, has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa divested his entire interest in Optimum Coal Holdings in May 2014 prior to him taking office as the deputy president and also prior to his involvement with the Eskom war room.

The mining giant was recently implicated in dodgy dealings and was fined over a billion US dollars.

Meanwhile, the company said that with the allegations relating to Optimum Coal, it had co-operated fully with the Public Protector's investigation and the Zondo Commission into state capture. Glencore denied any allegation of wrongdoing and the conclusion of both processes confirmed this, it said.

Earlier this week, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) described Glencore as "a criminal syndicate, without any legitimate business where it operates – notably between 2007 and 2018, employing corrupt tactics throughout the world".