PIC suspends COO Vuyani Hako over misconduct allegations

The PIC has assured investors that the precautionary suspension of Hako was in the best interest of all parties and would allow the independent investigation into the allegations against him to proceed without interference.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has had a few significant changes to its senior management, including the suspension of its chief operating officer, Vuyani Hako, over allegations of misconduct.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the PIC also announced the resignation of two senior officials – head of research and projects development, Sholto Dolamo, and the acting executive head of the developmental investments and private equity, Lusanda Kali.

Both Dolamo and Kali tendered their resignations with effect from the end of June.

The PIC has assured investors that the precautionary suspension of Hako was in the best interest of all parties and would allow the independent investigation into the allegations against him to proceed without interference.