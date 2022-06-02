Photos from Meyiwa's murder scene may have been tampered with, court hears

That's according to defence lawyer Zandile Mshololo who is representing one of the men accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain.

JOHANNESBURG - The high court in Pretoria has heard how a photo album of pictures from Senzo Meyiwa's murder scene may have been tampered with.

That's according to defence lawyer Zandile Mshololo who is representing one of the men accused of killing the then-Bafana Bafana captain.

She has been leading cross-examination of the first state witness Thabo Mosia.

Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of Meyiwa at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

Mosia told court that after he compiled the photo album and handed it in for downloading and storage, he learned that it had been booked out by police without his knowledge.

Mshololo then asked him why he did not sign the document showing that he compiled the album.

“It doesn’t show on my affidavit but that is how we work," Mosia said through a translator.

Mshololo then put it to Mosia that there was tampering with the album, to which state advocate George Baloyi objected.

Msholo also asked where the disk with the pictures currently is.

“We do have an exhibit clerk who works in an exhibit room and wherever those disks are stored they are controlled by the person who will be assigned for that room,” he responded.

Mosia has opted for the help of a translator as he continues with cross-examination.