Peter de Villiers to remain a Good member after resigning as a councillor

CAPE TOWN - Former Springbok coach, Peter de Villiers will remain a member of the Good party following his resignation as a councillor in the Drakenstein Municipality.

He was a Drakenstein mayoral candidate in the 2021 local government elections in November.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the party explained that De Villiers had resigned to focus on other endeavours and to spend more time with his family, since the passing of his wife earlier this year.

The party's Brett Herron: "The Good party is saddened to confirm that we have received and accepted the resignation of Coach Peter de Villiers as A Good councillor in the Drakenstein Municipality. He remains steadfastly committed to the pursuit of justice and we hope to see him return to public office in the near future."

Herron said that De Villiers would continue to work with Good to champion the projects he launched - to improve access to sports and recreation facilities in Paarl.