Passing of AmaMpondo King Zanozuko comes at a difficult time for EC, says DA

King Zanozuko passed away on Wednesday following a short illness.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape said that the AmaMpondo nation's King Zanozuko Sigcau’s passing came at a time when the province faces many challenges.

The party said that the king was a leader who brought unity and good relations between the traditional and political leaders of the province, which had been lacking for a long time.

He took over in 2011 from his uncle, the late king Mpondombini Thandizulu Sigcau.

Tributes for the late king have been pouring in following the news of his passing.

The DA’s Eastern Cape provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga said: “King Zanozuko was one of those kings who had an understanding that kings do not have to support particular political parties. Kings have to be neutral. Kings have to treat all political parties the same."