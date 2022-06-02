Parly's MRE committee chair Luzipo calls for review of SA's fuel pricing

Chairperson of the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy Sahlulele Luzipo’s call follows the temporary relief extension of the fuel levy by government to try and ease the pressure on South Africans following Wednesday’s fuel increase.

CAPE TOWN - Chairperson of the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy, Sahlulele Luzipo, has called for a comprehensive review of the country’s fuel pricing.

Luzipo’s call follows the temporary relief extension of the fuel levy by government to try and ease the pressure on South Africans following Wednesday’s fuel increase.

According to Treasury and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, the temporary relief extension will be the continuation of the relief of R1.50 per litre for the first month, from 1 June to 6 July.

This will be followed by a downward adjustment of the relief for the second month to 75c per litre, from 7 July to 2 August.

Luzipo says he’s of the firm view that a sustainable plan should be found going forward, because the temporary relief will end in two months’ time.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also called for a different approach like the complete scrapping of the general fuel levy to save South Africans about R3.93 per litre.

Luzipo asked what would happen after two months when the fuel price continues to rise saying a “piecemeal review” was unsustainable, suggesting that government should start considering placing domestic taxes elsewhere.

He said that calls by parties like the DA for deregulation were likely to impact negatively on black-owned small business, as the committee heard during its public hearings on fuel prices.

Government said that its relief would be funded by a liquidation of a portion of the country’s strategic crude oil reserves.