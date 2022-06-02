Officials probe circumstances around light aircraft crash on R44 in Stellenbosch

The airplane plunged to the ground on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Officials are probing the circumstances around a light aircraft crash on the R44 between Stellenbosch and Somerset West.

One passenger was seriously injured while the other escaped with minor injuries.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority's Marie Bray said: “It was reported that two passengers were on board. Initial information suggests the aircraft experienced an engine problem during the flight and the pilot executed a forced landing on the R44 Road in Stellenbosch. The aircraft was substantially damaged.”