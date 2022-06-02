Numsa frustrated by lack of clarity from Comair

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said a meeting with Comair management on Thursday left them with more questions than answers.

JOHANNESBURG - The largest union at Comair, Numsa, says it's been left frustrated with a lack of clarity after meeting with the management of the airline.

Comair operates British Airways and Kulula flights in the country. It grounded flights indefinitely this week amid financial woes.

“We asked for example how long would the suspension of operations be in place. Again, they could not say because it depends on whether funding could be raised by BRP. We asked how much money does Comair need in order to be financially viable. They would not answer that question.”

While the airline insists that it's working hard to resume flights Numsa said it has been left unclear about the future of Comair's 2,000 workers.