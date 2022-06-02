'No basis' for Arthur Fraser complaint against Ramaphosa, says presidency

The presidency says its aware of former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa but adds there is no basis for the claims.

In a statement, the presidency said it “can confirm that a robbery took place at the president’s farm in Limpopo on or around 9 February 2020 in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen. “

Fraser on Wednesday laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Fraser further alleges that the suspects were kidnapped, interrogated and paid off to keep silent.