New policy comes amid worst devastation of railway network, say industry bodies

On Thursday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan led discussions on the new policy with industry players in Kempton Park.

JOHANNESBURG - “There's nothing left to steal” - this was the message from government's rail industry entities and partners at the launch of the new rail policy.

While the document addresses the theft and destruction of rail infrastructure, industry stakeholders who addressed delegates at the gathering say time is running out to hold on to existing railway lines, as criminals overwhelm the system.

The effects of the new policy, which responds to the security question, will only be felt years from now and leaders are concerned that by then, there will be no infrastructure left if government doesn’t step up to protect it.

South Africa leads the statistics when coming to rail infrastructure theft and vandalism - a problem that has crippled the system - leaving many businesses and commuters no option but to resort to road transport which has become unaffordable for many.

Jaap van der Merwe is a rail and port specialist said, “We have enough network capacity but we struggle with protecting resourcing and utilising it.”

CEO at the Railway Safety Regulator Thami Kgare said, “Incidentally, this comes at a time when we have seen the worst devastation of the railway network. We know it as the regulator based on some of our preliminary observations, in terms of the statistics that the decline we’re likely to see in the numbers around theft and vandalism may not necessarily be a result of improved security conditions. The vulnerable infrastructure has already been stolen. I make an argument that there’s literally nothing left to steal.”

The policy spells out solutions for maintenance investment and other private-public partnerships, which will see businesses becoming operators alongside government and in control of some components of rail infrastructure.