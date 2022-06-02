National Assembly, NCOP approve Xolile George as Parliament's new secretary

George's appointment as the top administrator of Parliament came after MPs considered a motion tabled by the African National Congress (ANC).

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces have endorsed the appointment of South African Local Government Association CEO Xolile George as the new secretary to Parliament.

George becomes the sixth permanent secretary after the dismissal of former secretary, Gengezi Mgidlana four years ago.

George's appointment as the top administrator of Parliament came after MPs considered a motion tabled by the African National Congress (ANC).

But opposition MPs opposed the move, raising concerns about his salary and terms of employment.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone: "There are still many issues that plague us and worry us about this new appointment and these questions remain unanswered and there are many certain terms we are concerned about."

George was eventually confirmed by both houses.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo: "As secretary to Parliament, Mr George will be responsible for heading the administration of the institution and governing the structures and strategic functions of the institution."

George steps into the role on 15 June.