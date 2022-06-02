Mokoka favourite for SA half-marathon title as he gears up for world champs

Stephen Mokoka has shortened his season this year to avoid fatigue as he aims to be in peak condition at this year’s World Athletics Championships in July.

JOHANNESBURG - South African record holder Stephen Mokoka remains the favourite to win the ASA Half-Marathon Championships this weekend despite having only a limited number of races under his belt in 2022.

"My plans for this year have been simple: to prepare for the marathon at the World Championships. The national half-marathon championships on Saturday will, therefore, help me to gauge my fitness."

Mokoka lost his national half-marathon title last year to Precious Mashele, as he ended as runner-up. This time around, the diminutive Mokoka will not be underestimating any of his opponents and he believes that anyone can touch the tape first on race day.

"I hope to do well at the ASA Half-Marathon Championships and finish in a good position. I am also praying for good weather conditions to run a good time and reclaim the ASA half-marathon title in Gqeberha."

The ASA Half-Marathon Championships are incorporated into the Nelson Mandela Bay Half-Marathon and will be held at Pollock Beach in Gqeberha on Saturday morning.