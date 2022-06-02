Lotto results: Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 1 June 2022 are:

Lotto: 15, 20, 22, 27, 43, 49 B: 29

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 07, 10, 19, 28, 46 B: 24

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 10, 13, 27, 28, 47 B: 50

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.