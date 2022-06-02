Limpopo conference a platform for members to build or destroy ANC - Lekganyane

Outgoing ANC Limpopo Secretary Soviet Lekganyane says this weekend’s provincial conference is an important platform that gives members an opportunity to build or destroy the ruling party.

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing ANC Limpopo Secretary Soviet Lekganyane said that this weekend’s provincial conference was an important platform that gives members an opportunity to build or destroy the ruling party.

Five regions across the northern province will gather at the Ranch Resort just outside of Polokwane for three days to elect new members.

Lekganyane has told Eyewitness News it’s been a good term of office, which has seen the ANC regain some lost ground but counts implementing the step aside resolution as a difficult but necessary chapter of his term.

Lekganye, who has served as a member of the Limpopo leadership for at least 14 years, is keen to continue in that trajectory.

But the odds are stacked against him, with Danny Msiza having said to have put a target on his back, despite Msiza now not being able to contest for any positions in the ANC due to the step aside resolution.

Lekganye features on a slate led by Dickson Masemola and collectively are said to have the support of the biggest and smallest regions in Limpopo.

The outgoing secretary in a conversation with Eyewitness News had little to say on why Msiza took issue with him.

"We want you to indicate to us if you are complying with the step aside policy or if you defy. Once he gets that letter, the secretary immediately becomes Tshidi's enemy," he explained.

Limpopo is also crucial to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s second bid for president, many have dismissed the provincial chair’s proclamations of support, labelling it as an attempt to mislead Ramaphosa.

But Lekganyane has all the faith in Ramaphosa being the right leader for the party and country.

"To stand up in a public platform and say we are going to fight corruption, we are going to dignify the African National Congress, that is exactly the kind of leadership that we have ever seen from this man. We love him so much," Lekganyane said.

The ANC’s conference will kick off on Thursday and wrap on Friday.