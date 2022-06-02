Kulula, British Airways passengers will be refunded, says Comair CEO

Passengers on Kulula and British Airways flights were outraged after they were left stranded when it was announced on Tuesday night that operations were being grounded due to what has been described as a liquidity crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Comair said that it was holding talks with investors, hoping to resume flights soon, but there was still no indication of when this will be.

To make matters worse, the company held a sale the day before.

Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond has denied that the airline deceived customers by having a sale, with planes grounded thereafter.

"We do not receive ticket sales when made. We receive ticket sale proceeds when we provide the service, so there's no way that this can be viewed as a way to bring in cash because there's a crunch at the end. We receive the cash when we provide the service."

He argued that the sale was suspended as soon as management realised there was a liquidity crisis.

Orsmond said that there was a plan to help passengers.

"The terms of refund, we do not receive the cash until the flight has flown so therefore all that cash is available and safe and the cash will be refunded."

And arrangements were being made for British Airways passengers.

"Passengers with BA tickets, we are working right now to re-accommodate them onto other airlines and we will be communicating with the passengers."

He said that the airline was battling high fuel prices and extremely tough financial conditions.