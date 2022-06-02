Kaizer Chiefs announce Dumisani Zuma's exit after series of disciplinary issues

Ill-discipline has plagued him for most of the 2021/22 season and has seen him suspended twice by the club.

JOHANNESBURG - Dumisani Zuma’s turbulent time with Kaizer Chiefs has come to an end after the club on Thursday confirmed they had parted ways with the attacking midfielder, who still had a year left on his contract.

In late 2021, Zuma was suspended after he was reportedly found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was said to be injured at the time.

In their release, Chiefs said they had explored all avenues to help him get back on track.

“Attacking midfielder Dumsani Zuma’s numerous disciplinary issues have led to the club letting him go with a year still remaining on his contract. This follows his latest appearance in front of the DC, which resulted in his dismissal as recommended by an independent authority. The 27-year-old only featured three times in 2021/22 for Chiefs. Since joining from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2017, he has been suspended a number of times, including twice in one season. He was also sent to rehab and counselling in the season that just ended.”

During his five seasons at the club, he made 100 appearances and scored 13 goals.

Zuma’s exit is the eighth player departure announced in the last 48 hours.

On Wednesday, the club announced that attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama, midfielder Kearyn Baccus, striker Lazalous Kambole, goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, striker Leonardo Castro, defender Daniel Cardoso and striker Samir Nurković would all be let go when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Goalkeeping coach Lee Baxter has also left the club after arriving in February 2018 and working with several head coaches, including under his father, Stuart.

Kenyan defensive midfielder Anthony Akumu Agay has been put on transfer and Amakhosi are willing to listen to offers from other clubs for his services.

The club are cleaning house after a seventh season without a trophy.

The squad overhaul also come on the back of Arthur Zwane being appointed head coach on a three-year deal.