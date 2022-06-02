Joburg City Power: Exposed cables from theft puts residents’ lives in danger

The utility's revenue protection unit raided informal settlements in Lenasia and Roodepoort on Wednesday to remove illegal connections.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power said that cable thieves were endangering the lives of residents as they left cables exposed.

The operation in Lenasia recovered eight tones of mixed cables, including bare wires and aluminum cables, estimated to cost around R350,000.



Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “The impact of illegal connections on our electricity infrastructure is huge as it causes overloading of the network, leading to more outages. Also, the malfunctioning of the network leaves some houses with shocking effect when they touch door handles and taps and even their gates.”