Hillary Gardee: Family, EFF leaders to be in court for murder accused's bail bid

Sipho Mkhatshwa had originally abandoned his bail bid, along with his co-accused Albert Gama and suspended African National Congress (ANC) employee, Philimon Lukhele, but has since changed his mind.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Hillary Gardee will be in court Thursday, alongside the Economic Freedom Fighters' leadership, as one of the men accused of killing the 24-year-old applies for bail.

Three men were arrested after Gardee's body was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head four days after she was reported missing.

EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys: "The Economic Freedom Fighters' leadership are attending court today with the Gardee family. This is after the gruesome kidnapping and murder of their daughter, Hillary. One of the accused, Sipho, his bail hearing is scheduled for today at the Nelspruit Magistrates Court."