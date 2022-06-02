Fraser: I hope Ramaphosa takes SA into his confidence about robbery claims

Arthur Fraser on Wednesday laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting a robbery at his Limpopo farm in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The State Security Agency's former director-general, Arthur Fraser, said that he hoped that President Cyril Ramaphosa would take the nation into his confidence about the allegations against him.

Fraser on Wednesday laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting a robbery at his Limpopo farm in 2020.

Police have confirmed that a criminal case had been opened against the president by Fraser and that due process would follow.

The Presidency has not yet commented.

Fraser has alleged that criminals entered Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

He claims that they were caught after stealing $4 million.

Fraser further claims that the suspects were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated and paid off to keep silent.

He said that supporting evidence including photographs, bank accounts, video footage and names had been filed with the Rosebank Police Station.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed to Eyewitness News on Wednesday that a case of money laundering, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping has been registered.