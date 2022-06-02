Finetown residents barricade roads in service delivery protest

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area due to reports of passing vehicles being pelted with stones by the protesters.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Finetown in Johannesburg have barricaded the K43 and provincial roads with rocks and burning tyres in a service delivery protest over housing.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area due to reports of passing vehicles being pelted with stones by the protesters.

The Johannesburg metro police's Xolani Fihla said officers have been deployed to calm tensions in the area.

“Residents of Meriting informal settlement in Finetown are protesting over housing issues and are demanding to see the MEC of housing. The situation is tense, and officers have been deployed. Motorists are urged to avoid and to use Golden Highway, Wimbledon Road in Lenasia South and Walter Road in Lawley as alternative routes.”