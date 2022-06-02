Fearing job cuts, Numsa to meet with Comair in wake of flights being grounded

Comair announced on Tuesday night the grounding of all Kulula and British Airways flights due to a liquidity crisis.

JOHANNEBSURG - The largest union at Comair, Numsa, is expected to meet with the management of the airline operator on Thursday amid fears of a jobs bloodbath following the grounding of all its planes.



Passengers were outraged after they were left stranded, especially because the company held a sale the day before.

Comair said that while it was in talks with investors hoping to resume flights soon, there was still no indication of when its planes will be back in the air.

Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond has denied that the airline deceived customers by having a sale with planes grounded thereafter.

He argued that the sale was suspended as soon as management realised there was a liquidity crisis.

Orsmond said there was a plan to help passengers: “We do not receive the cash until the flight has flown. Therefore, all the cash is available and the cash will be refunded.”

Arrangements are also being made for British Airways passengers: “We are accommodating them on other airlines and we will be communicating with the passengers.”

He said that the airline was battling high fuel prices and extremely tough financial conditions.