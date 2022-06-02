EFF's Umkhanyakude District Chairperson Mxolisi Buthelezi shot and killed

Buthelezi was driving to a caucus meeting with another party member when he was shot.

DURBAN- The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Umkhanyakude District Chairperson in Kwazulu-Natal, Mxolisi Buthelezi was shot dead.

He died on the scene while a party member was wounded in the leg and rushed to hospital.

The party has expressed shock at Buthelezi's murder calling on police to arrest those responsible.

“We call upon the police services to leave no stone unturned. We want to see the perpetrators brought to book so we can find closure and really get to understand what happened [and] who did this. We don’t want to speculate at the moment. We are calling upon fighters to be disciplined and allow the law enforcement agencies to do their work," said spokesperson Nkululeko Ngubane.