Cape Town City Guide: Seven unforgettable events to kickstart your winter

June is officially upon us and that means we still have some money in the pocket and we are all cold - you have to take the bad with the good.

However, do not let winter stop you from being a hottie this weekend because there are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in the Mother City.

Plus it is officially Pride month.

So pick out your best winter coat and your favourite knee-highs and paint the town pink with these seven things.

**COMEDY AND KARAOKE**

Let's start out with a tried and true classic way to have fun and let loose with a night full of comedy and comedic vocals with Meekah and Friends.

Located at El Greeyo Coffee Roastery in Salt River on Friday, enjoy some laughter, sing your heart out, and show Idols who's boss.

Get your tickets here.

**BEER PONG? I HARDLY KNOW HER**

For those wanting to relive (or enjoy) their best varsity lives, you could never go wrong with some beer pong. You know it's true because it rhymes.

Hosted every Friday in Green Point, Randy Warthog Bar & Grill invites you to play the only game that gets more fun the harder you fall - and it has some pretty affordable food and drinks as well as a daily two-hour happy hour from 5pm-7pm - just in time to get lit before the 7pm activities begin.

So head out with your best buddies and challenge them to an eventful night of beer, ping-pong adjacent activities, and maybe a couple of (responsible) regrets.

**PARTY WITH THE GIRLS AND THE GAYS**

Calling all the girls, gays and theydies in between, your calls have been answered an the Unofficial Pink Party has returned, just in time for June's Pride activities to truly take flight!

Though free-for-all to attend, the Unofficial Pink Party is famous for being a space for queer people to show up and show out in an environment catered towards us and free of the prejudices we face on a daily basis.

With tickets ranging from R80 for early birds to R120 for late comers, the event will be hosted at Botanik Social House in the Cape Town City Centre and starts from 8pm on Saturday.

Get your tickets here.

**GET YOUR CAREER IN STANDUP GOING**

Looking to start your career in comedy the old fashioned way? Or just looking to enjoy some amateur comedians without the dodgy karaoke vocals? Well then DNA Café has just the thing for you with its Standup Comedy Open Mic Night on Friday.

It is a well known fact that many of the world's greatest comedians started their career in standup at local open mic nights, so, why not give you material a go and see if it has what it takes to make a crowd echo more than a awkward chuckle.

Get your tickets here.

**BEER, BEER, AND SOME MORE BEER**

Calling all beer connoisseurs, V&A Waterfront invites you to the Dockside Beer Experience at Makers Landing on Saturday for the ultimate beer experience from 12pm-9pm.

The event is curated by Ukhamba Beerworx, partnered with Makers Landing, the experience is set to make beer lovers euphoric while celebrating craft beer from local microbrewers.

The boozy event will include unforgettable tastings, great food, interesting games, and vibey live music.

It also doesn't have an entry fee!

**RUN THE WORLD (GIRLS)**

Ready to have your socks knocked right off with some acclaimed cabaret? Well, then look no further than Kalk Bay Theatre's production of Women on Top and watch some baddies rock it with their "brazen boys."

The comedy cabaret stars Vanessa Harris, Ashley Scott, Brad Searle and Gareth Christie and describes itself as a "zany ride of musical comedy and genius, that’s as impulsive as a women’s mind".

Get your tickets here.

**DRAG BRUNCH**

Want have a brunch that isn't a drag? Siv Ngesi Productions in association with Radisson RED Hotel brings to you an unforgettable experience full of queer joy and excellence on Sunday with its Drag Brunch.

The Drag Brunch will see the likes of Manila von Teez, Kat Gilardi, Wendy La Rosa and Lilly Slaptsilli performing while audience members indulge in some delicious food from RED's chefs.

There will also be great prizes to be won so don't miss out and book your tickets here now.