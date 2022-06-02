Automobile Association criticises Gautrain expansion plans

The AA said the decision to expand the Gautrain underscores the poor financial decision to allocate funds to a failing system.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) has strongly criticised the proposed expansion route of the Gautrain announced recently by Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

The proposed phase one route will run through various areas, including Little Falls, Zandspruit, Cosmo City, Northriding, Bryanston, Olivedale and Randburg with the Sandton and Marlboro stations being upgraded.

The Gautrain has long been praised for its speed and convenience, but the AA says the expansion will only benefit the privileged and cost taxpayers billions of rand due to a shortfall.

The AA said the decision to expand the Gautrain underscored the poor financial decision to allocate funds to a failing system.

It has called on the national government to halt any discussions regarding the funding of such expansions.

Spokesperson Layton Beard said, "Any expansion of Gautrain perpetuates the system which caters for a minority of citizens. All the while costing Gauteng taxpayers billions of rands to prop up, through the so called patronage guarantee, which compensates the system for low ridership levels.''

He says that since 2013, Gauteng taxpayers have funded the shortfall of riders on the Gautrain by close on R13 billion.