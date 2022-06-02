ANC Waterberg in Limpopo asks for one-day conference to renew mandate

In a short statement, the regional executive committee said it has written a letter on an urgent basis requesting to hold a one-day conference on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress in Limpopo prepares to kick off its 10th provincial conference, one of its regions, Waterberg, is asking for a day to hold a conference in order to renew its mandate.

The volatile region claims that despite existing disputes, it still meets the minimum 70% required threshold to elect new leaders.

The conference will enable its delegates to participate in the weekend’s conference as a region.

ANC Waterberg spokesperson Matome Moremi said: “The final audit report signed off by Paul Mashatile together with the NDRC report…. This means that the REC is ready to take itself to a regional conference.”