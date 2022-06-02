Airlines committed to not inflate prices in response to Comair grounding flights

Comair which has about 40 percent of South Africa's domestic aviation market has cited financial difficulties for its decision to ground flights.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission says all major airlines in the country have committed to not inflate flight costs following Comair's decision to halt operations indefinitely from this week.

Comair, which has about 40% of South Africa's domestic aviation market, has cited financial difficulties for its decision to ground flights.

Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele said while competition has been reduced by this latest development at Comair, the commission has been reassured by airlines that consumers will not be exploited.

“The conversations with the airlines were very positive. They all committed not to change their pricing practices to take advantage of the situation.”

Comair said its business rescue practitioners were optimistic that the airline would be able to secure the funding it needed and resume operations.