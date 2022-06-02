3 children dead after eating poisoned meat intended to trap rats in Ivory Park

Authorities said the grandmother had laced the meat with rat poison with the intention of trapping rats later in the evening but, unfortunately, the children reached it and ate without knowing.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department in Gauteng says three children have died after eating poisoned meat in Ivory Park.

It is understood two of them attended the Kaalfontein Primary School and were in Grade 1 and 2.

They returned from school on Tuesday and found the meat inside a container on top a refrigerator and ate it along with their one-year-old sibling.

Authorities said the grandmother had laced the meat with rat poison with the intention of trapping rats later in the evening.

But unfortunately, the children reached it and ate without knowing.

“Upon arrival from church the grandparent found the children watching television until she realised the container, she left on top of the refrigerator was now in the sink. She immediately gave them milk and they started complaining about stomach cramps. They were rushed to a medical facility,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.