Tourism Minister Sisulu concerned over grounding of Comair flights

JOHANNESBURG- Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has expressed concern following the grounding of Comair flights, which make up 40% of the country’s aviation capacity.

The company, which operates the Kulula and British Airways brands in South Africa, announced the suspension of all flights and ticket sales effective from Wednesday.

Comair cited cash constraints brought on by a series of challenges including the COVID-19 lockdown, the suspension of its operating license over safety concerns in March, and the rising fuel price.

Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond said business rescue practitioners were doing all they could to raise the necessary capital.

Sisulu said the timing of Comair’s decision to ground all flights would affect families who had been planning to travel over the June school break as well as international holidaymakers who were eyeing South Africa as the ideal travel destination.

The department’s Mpumzi Zuzile said Sisulu was concerned the move would negatively impact the local tourism sector that's still making a slow rebound.

“During her budget vote she did mention that domestic travel contributed positively to demand in the COVID period. The grounding of these flights will have an effect in the domestic tourism.”

Meanwhile, despite assurance from Comair that they can get a refund, customers are concerned there may be a repeat of the frustration of poor communication when the airline was grounded in March.