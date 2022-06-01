Senzo Meyiwa: Mosia tells court of signing affidavit 5 years after murder Sergeant Thabo Mosia said that in 2019, almost five years after Meyiwa's murder, he was approached by a Colonel Buthelezi who asked him to depose a statement on what he saw and did in the processing of Meyiwa’s crime scene. Senzo Meyiwa

Advocate Malesela Teffo JOHANNESBURG - A forensic police officer who processed the scene of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder has complained to the Pretoria High Court about his colleague who made him depose an affidavit. Sergeant Thabo Mosia was back on the witness stand on Wednesday for cross-examination by the defence. Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain. We are back in court for the #SenzoMeyiwatrial.



Sergeant Thabo Mosia returns to the witness stand this morning to continue his testimony. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/pU4vRjfyzp EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 31, 2022

Meyiwa was shot dead at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus on the East Rand.

The court has heard from the defence that this was in connection with a second case being investigated by police and not the matter currently before the court.

In the second matter, the six people who were in the house, including Meyiwa’s girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, and a neighbour accused of cleaning up the scene, are all suspects.

Mosia said that he knew nothing about this matter.

The one thing that both Mosia and the Advocate Teffo agreed upon was how strange it was to have two different dockets investigated by two different police teams on a single incident.

The case continues.