President Ramaphosa appoints 14 new BEE council members

President Cyril Ramaphosa took into account sector expertise, gender, age, diversity and provincial representation.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new group of fourteen to serve as members of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Advisory Council.

This council was comprised taking into account sector expertise, gender, age, diversity and provincial representation and aims to guide the government on transformation of the economy.

Of the fourteen members eight of the candidates are female and the appointments are set to last for five years.

The Council comprises of the following members:

Mr Kganki Matabane, Chief Executive Officer of the Black Business Council (BBC);

Ms Gloria Serobe, a veteran of black business;

Dr Nthabiseng Moleko, an academic and specialist on industrial development funding;

Ms Sibongile Sambo, who operates a company in the aviation services sector;

Mr Sibusiso Maphatiane, an industrialist who runs his own metal foundry business;

Mr Ajay Lalu, a chartered accountant and B-BBEE specialist;

Ms Louise Thipe, a senior leader in the labour movement;

Ms Makale Ngwenya, a trade unionist and researcher;

Mr Kashif Wicomb, who leads the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF);

Dr Lulu Gwagwa, an academic, spatial development planner and businessperson;

Mr Thulani Tshefuta, who represents the community constituency and the youth movement at the National

Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC);

Mr James Hodge, Chief Economist of the Competition Commission;

Ms Khathu Lambani Makwela, a director of a company in the healthcare sector; and,

Ms Irene Dimakatso Morati, an internal auditor.

The xouncil members have been drawn from academia, community-based organisations, trade unions and business, and have broad expertise in many major sectors of the country’s economy.

The president has thanked the new council members for availing themselves to serve the country and wished them the best in their goal of advancing black economic empowerment and the transformation of the economy.