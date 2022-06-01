PowerBall results: Tuesday, 31 May 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 31 May 2022:
PowerBall: 01, 05, 17, 24, 33 PB: 13
PowerBall Plus: 06, 17, 21, 33, 49 PB: 3
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 31/05/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 31, 2022
#PowerBall: 01, 05, 17, 24, 33#PowerBall: 13#PowerBallPLUS: 06, 17, 21, 33, 49#PowerBall: 03 pic.twitter.com/4hk3cvu0j9