PowerBall results: Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 31 May 2022:

PowerBall: 01, 05, 17, 24, 33 PB: 13

PowerBall Plus: 06, 17, 21, 33, 49 PB: 3

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.