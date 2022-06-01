Power up: Eskom gets boost as Kusile's unit 4 handed to generation division

The utility on Wednesday said that the unit was connected to the national grid for the first time last year and had over the past five months undergone vigorous testing and optimisation.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has handed over unit four of the Kusile power station project to its generation division, adding a much-needed 800 megawatts to the constrained grid.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: “Since synchronisation in December 2021, the unit has performed to expectation, sending up to 720 megawatts and contributing to reducing the implementation of load shedding. Work on two other units of the power station are still ongoing and these should be delivered according to the plan.”

The completion of the station will consist of six units that are expected to produce a maximum 4,800 megawatts.