Parly to consider appointment of Salga CEO Xolile George as secretary

CAPE TOWN - The two Houses of Parliament will on Wednesday finally consider the appointment of South African Local Government Association (Salga) CEO Xolile George as the new secretary to Parliament.

The consideration of the motion to appoint George was delayed by a week to allow further consultation on the process by presiding officers of Parliament and leaders of opposition parties.

George’s proposed appointment comes almost three years after both houses adopted resolutions to dismiss its last permanent secretary, Gengezi Mgidlana.

Opposition parties wanted to be informed about the terms and conditions of George’s appointment, including his salary during his five-year contract.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “The Speaker today [Tuesday] held a follow up meeting with leaders of opposition parties, where a wide range of issues pertaining to the function of Parliament, including tomorrow’s scheduling of the motion for the appointment of the new Secretary to Parliament, were discussed.”

Based on the resolutions of the National Assembly and the NCOP, George will be employed on a five-year contract, starting on 15 June.