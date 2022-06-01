Opposition parties resist appointment of Salga CEO as parly secretary

The appointment of South African Local Government Association (Salga) CEO Xolile George as the new secretary to Parliament has been met with resistance from opposition parties.

The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday considered motions on George’s appointment where members of both houses debated the matter.

But MPs raised issues about George’s salary and his role as the head of Salga and local government.

Tabling the motion for George’s appointment, ANC Deputy Chief Whip Doris Dlakude called on members to support the motion.

But DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone said they had several concerns about George and his role as the head of Salga.

"Mr Xolile George has left local government health in a death spiral and that cannot be ignored. In 2021 only 28% municipalities had submitted quality financial audits for auditing purposes," said Mazzone.

Economic Freedom Fighters' MP Yoliswa Yako rejected the motion.

"The Economic Freedom Fighters reject the proposed appointment of the ANC deployee Mr Xolile George. We want to make it clear that we do not trust him and we will never trust. We will never trust deployees of the ANC in our lifetime."

But not all opposition parties rejected the appointment with the Inkatha Freedom Party supporting the motion.