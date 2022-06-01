NPA says a decision on Cradock Four murders will be made within six weeks

Batohi briefed the parliament's justice portfolio committee on Wednesday on progress in prosecuting cases emanating from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

JOHANNESBURG - The Fort Calata Foundation said it's encouraged by NPA head Shamila Batohi's announcement that a prosecutorial decision on the murders of the Cradock four will be made within six weeks' time.

Batohi briefed the parliament's justice portfolio committee on Wednesday on progress in prosecuting cases emanating from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

She also announced that the NPA will reinvestigate 38 murders at the hands of apartheid-era police.

Fort Calata; Matthew Goniwe; Sparro Mkonto and Sicelo Mhlauli were abducted and murdered by apartheid police in June 1985.

Attempts by their families to get justice for their murders over the past 37 years have yielded no results.

Spokesperson for the Fort Calata Foundation, Lukhanyo Calata said Wednesday's announcement by Batohi is the closest they have been to getting a prosecutorial decision.

“Now you would recall that last year we had to go to court you know, file a court paper to try and compel the NPA to get to this exact point. So, for her to then come out today and to say we’ve got four to six weeks to wait is very encouraging.” He said.

Calata said they also welcome the decision by justice minister Ronald Lamola to reopen the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Imam Abdullah Haron.

Haron died in police detention in September 1969 after he was in solitary confinement for 122 days.