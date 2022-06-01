No arrests made yet following deadly mob justice attack in Grassy Park

A vehicle with three men inside was torched on Tuesday and one of them died.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made following what appears to have been a mob justice attack in Grassy Park.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said: “Two of the males that were in the vehicle managed to flee the scene. The suspects are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown.”

The Grassy Park Community Policing Forum is worried.

The CPF's Nicole Jacobus said: “Police received a call about an alleged kidnapping based on what people were posting on social media. This resulted in someone passing due to injuries after being attacked and assaulted by the community.”