Moses Makoso found guilty of rape & murder of girl (6)

JOHANNESBURG - Moses Makoso has been found guilty of the premediated murder, rape and kidnapping of a minor in April last year.

Makoso (31) was apprehended by community members after the girl’s friends alerted her family.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Lumka Mahanjana said that Makoso confessed to the crime and pointed police to where he had disposed of the child’s body.

"Makoso lured the six-year-old girl into the bushes, strangled her to death and set her body alight. The NPA welcomes the conviction of this gruesome case involving a child, Mahanjana said.

Sentencing has been set down for September.