Mkhwebane urges Parly officials to implement measures to control party spending

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has called on the presiding officers of Parliament to implement control measures to regulate how political parties spend money allocated to them by the National Assembly.

This follows her investigation into a tender awarded to the ANC's parliamentary chief whip, Pemmy Majodina's son - Mkhonto weSizwe.

Mkhwebane established that while the tender was paid for using money allocated to the ANC caucus in Parliament, she could not find adversely against Majodina because Parliament is yet to implement laws regulating the use of funds by political parties.

Majodina was reported to the Public Protector by Mervin Dirks, an MP from her own political party, the ANC.

Dirks alleged gross nepotism and disrespect of public office on the part of Majodina after her son received a R52,500 tender to supply PPEe thermometers to the ANC's constituency offices.

In a report released on Tuesday, Mkhwebane detailed that she had no jurisdiction to investigate the affairs of the ANC.

She said, however, that the National Assembly needed to implement the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act (FMPPLA) - a piece of legislation dating back to 2009 - established in a bid to regulate expenditure by political parties.

"It is now 13 years later and Parliament has not yet passed the regulations as contemplated by the FMPPLA," Mkhwebane said.

She has given Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo 190 days to ensure the implementation of the act.