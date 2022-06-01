Kfm's 'Feeding Our Future' raises more than R18m to feed children at risk

The 'Feeding Our Future' radiothon closed at 6 pm on Wednesday after setting an initial goal of R8 million when it kicked off at 6 am that morning.

CAPE TOWN - 567 Capetalk's sister radio station Kfm 94.5 has raised almost R18.3 million to help feed children at risk.

The 'Feeding Our Future' radiothon closed at 6 pm on Wednesday after setting an initial goal of R8 million when it kicked off at 6 am that morning.

The initiative was rolled out in collaboration with LottoStar and is in aid of the Peninsula School Feeding Association.

“So, when a donor or company donates R10,000 it would feed 3,333 learners two nutritious cooked meals for a day, or you can alternatively look at it that R10,000 will feed 18 learners for a full school calendar year,” said the organisation's Petrina Pakoe.

Stats SA said in 2020, 10% of children lived in households that reported child hunger.