Kfm's 'Feeding Our Future' raises more than R18m to feed children at risk
The 'Feeding Our Future' radiothon closed at 6 pm on Wednesday after setting an initial goal of R8 million when it kicked off at 6 am that morning.
CAPE TOWN - 567 Capetalk's sister radio station Kfm 94.5 has raised almost R18.3 million to help feed children at risk.
The initiative was rolled out in collaboration with LottoStar and is in aid of the Peninsula School Feeding Association.
“So, when a donor or company donates R10,000 it would feed 3,333 learners two nutritious cooked meals for a day, or you can alternatively look at it that R10,000 will feed 18 learners for a full school calendar year,” said the organisation's Petrina Pakoe.
Stats SA said in 2020, 10% of children lived in households that reported child hunger.
We did it!!! We have officially exceeded our target of R16 Million!
R500,000 pledged by https://t.co/1xjCP7JSEn!
This brings our tally to R18,348,634 raised towards @SchoolFeeding!🎉
#FeedingOurFuture // @Lotto_Star pic.twitter.com/5CinvCRB2r
And just like that, we've reached our R8 MILLION goal!
We did it in 6 hours, and we're continuing with the #FeedingOurFuture radiothon with @Lotto_Star until 6pm!
Thank YOU!
Thank YOU! Tune in to @KFMza and keep donating at https://t.co/qe1HEsCL2j❤️ pic.twitter.com/riQljsiXwr