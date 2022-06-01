Jo'burg City Power plans to intensify efforts to remove illegal connections

It said its revenue protection unit have raided two informal settlements in Lenasia and Roodepoort to remove illegal connections.

JOHANNESBURG - Jo'burg City Power said it will intensify its cut-off operations to alleviate the pressure on the grid caused by illegal connections.

The utility said the illegal connections have not only been inconveniencing the paying customers but costing the city millions in lost revenue.

The operation in Lenasia managed to recover eight tones of mixed cables, including bare wires and aluminum cables, estimated to cost around R350,000.

“The spiderweb of the bare wires retrieved during today’s operation posed a serious danger to the residents in the area, especially the kids at a nearby school where some of the illegal cables were basically running past. We will continue to intensify this operation across the City of Johannesburg,” said spokesperson Isaac Mangena.