It was Kelly Khumalo that mistakenly shot Senzo Meyiwa, lawyer tells court

JOHANNESBURG - The high court in Pretoria has heard how it was allegedly singer Kelly Khumalo who mistakenly shot her lover and football star Senzo Meyiwa.

That was revealed by defence lawyer Malesela Teffo who cross-examined state witness Sergeant Thabo Mosia.

Five men are standing trial for the murder of Meyiwa in 2014 at Khumalo's home.

Teffo, who is the advocate for the first four accused, said he would bring an eyewitness who would testify how it was Khumalo who pulled the trigger of a revolver that killed Meyiwa.

“The firearm used to shoot Senzo Robert Meyiwa by Kelly Khumalo came with Logwe Twala.”

He said after that a meeting was held with the people who were in the house, with police and community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi Malobane.

“The meeting was all about how to conceal or how to hatch a plan of avoiding to say how Senzo was killed," he said.

Teffo completed his cross-examination and advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is the lawyer for accused number five, has started questioning Mosia.