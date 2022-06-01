In gang-stricken Atlantis, Gun Free SA driving home message that guns aren't fun

Gun Free South Africa is working to eradicate toy guns among children in Atlantis, one of many Western Cape communities dealing with high levels of gun violence.

CAPE TOWN - Guns are not fun!

This is the message Gun Free South Africa is driving among children in the Western Cape community of Atlantis.

The organisation has partnered with Early Childhood Development Centres in the area to run education and awareness programmes with teachers, children and parents.

The organisation's Monique Hansen said that over the years they'd noticed an increasing number of children in the gang-stricken area playing with toy guns.

She said that it's not a given that children who play with toy guns will go on to use real firearms in future but it's concerning since they are exposed to high levels of gun violence daily.

"When we give a child a gun we are sending a message that guns are fun and that we approve of guns, so children also receive conflicting messages. In South Africa, a country traumatised by violence, we want to give children the right message: guns are not fun."

Hansen said that one programme involved getting the children to toss their toy guns into a fire and in exchange, they were given an educational toy.