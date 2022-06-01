Govt: Weaker rand, high oil prices contributed to fuel price hike

Petrol went up by between R2.33 and R2.43 at midnight, while diesel increased by between R1.07 and R1.10 a litre.

CAPE TOWN - Government on Tuesday said that it was not blind to the financial constraints facing consumers dealing with record fuel prices.

It would've been worse had government not extended the reduction in the general fuel levy.

From 1 June to 6 July, fuel levy relief of R1.50 cents per litre will continue. But from 7 July to 2 August, the relief will be limited to 75 cents per litre.

However, this has no bearing on fuel pricing - that's calculated monthly and is informed by factors such as international crude oil prices and the exchange rate.

The Mineral Resources and Energy Department's Robert Maake explained why fuel prices were skyrocketing this month: “The weaker rand against the US dollar contributed about R1 on all products and the higher oil prices led to higher prices of finished products.”

Government said that it will continue to monitor the impact of the Russia/Ukraine conflict and zero-COVID policies that continued to have an impact on energy and food prices.