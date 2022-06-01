Give Dewald Brevis time before giving him Proteas call - Bavuma

At 19-years-old and barely out of high school, Brevis is attracting global attention for his batting prowess and the uncanny likeness of his batting style to that of South African legend, AB de Villiers.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma has called for cricket prodigy, Dewald Brevis, to be given time to sharpen his skills before he is elevated to the national team.

Brevis is in the middle of his breakout year. At 19-years-old and barely out of high school, he is attracting global attention for his batting prowess and the uncanny likeness of his batting style to that of South African legend, AB de Villiers.

The hard-hitting youngster was named as the Player of the Tournament at this year’s Under-19 World Cup, having scored 506 runs in six games - the most in the history of a single edition of the event - and taking seven wickets with his handy leg spin.

Baby AB, or DB, as fans have begun to call him, has always been earmarked for greatness since his formative years. Many who saw him play had no doubt about his ability and just how far his talent would take him.

Indian Premier League outfit, the Mumbai Indians, paid R6 million for his services. In his debut season, he showed glimpses of the same dazzling and fearless batting that made De Villiers a fan favourite on the sub-continent.

There have been calls for Brevis’ inclusion in the senior national set up to provide X-factor quality ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October

Bavuma was asked about the teenager on the eve of their departure for a five-match T20 series against India. The skipper urged caution in the handling of the gifted Brevis.

"He’s set the world alight with his performances at under-19 level and the bit that he has shown at the IPL competition as well. In all fairness to him, he hasn’t played a first-class game of cricket here at home. I think it would be fair to allow him to play a couple of first-class games where he can really get an understanding of his game. It’ll be a lot of pressure to throw him into the international set up and kind of expect him to make big plays within the team," Bavuma said.

Bavuma repeatedly called Brevis an exciting prospect and he has a sense that the mercurial talent will get a call up soon.

"He’ll be treated like any other exciting, young prospect that comes on to the scene. He’ll be looked after as well as he can be. But I think he should be given time and the space to hone his game within our system and ease into the international side of things," Bavuma said.

The Proteas leave for Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Proteas tour itinerary:

9 June 1st T20I – Delhi

12 June 2nd T20I – Cuttack

14 June 3rd T20I – Vizag

17 June 4th T20I – Rajkot

19 June 5th T20I – Bengaluru