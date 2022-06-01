Gauteng officials frustrating vetting process must be fired, says Makhura

This is according to Premier David Makhura who gave an update on measures that have been implemented by the provincial government to root out corruption within the system.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng officials who frustrate the vetting process for members of the senior management service and supply chain management are set to be fired.

This is according to Premier David Makhura, who gave an update on measures that have been implemented by the provincial government to root out corruption within the system.

The state of the province’s Ethics, Integrity Management Systems and Anti-Corruption Strategy Report shows that as of March this year, 88% of senior managers were in the process of being vetted or were still in the process.

However, 11% of the officials have not complied and Makhura said this raised suspicion of possible wrongdoing, which warranted the prioritising of these officials for lifestyle audits.

Makhura said supply chain management officials, especially in the health department, faced losing their jobs if they did not subject themselves to the vetting process.

“It says health there’s zero on supply chain management officials vetted because they refused. I met with these MECs and I ask them ‘what are you going to do?’ They are going to remove all SCM officials who are refusing to be vetted – they will be removed from supply chain,” Makhura said.

In the past five years, senior management services members have been compliant in submitting their financial disclosures but the report highlights poor compliance by other categories of employees with the health and education departments consistently in the red at under 45% compliance.

“The larger the number of public servants you have, the more vulnerable your system is and the bigger the budgets and these two departments have the biggest budgets in Gauteng. Together they take R100 billion of our budget.”

Makhura said that the department of public service and administration should focus on implicated officials when it conducted lifestyle audits.